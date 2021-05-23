Memorial ride for fallen Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Almost 8 years since the death of Bardstown police officer, Jason Ellis, his friends, family and fellow officers are still in mourning.
On Sunday at 1:39 P.M., they joined together for a memorial bicycle ride to honor him and his family.
The 25 mile ride started at the Nelson County Law Enforcement Memorial. The Gulf Coast Brotherhood ride in Louisiana also took part in the their own ride to honor Ellis and his family.
Officer Ellis was shot and killed on May 25th, 2013 near Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown. The case has still gone unsolved.