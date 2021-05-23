Lexington native shoots and casts upcoming film

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington is ready for its close up with this new film by director and native Christopher Kelder.

“Wimbledon Dreams” Is a story about a young athlete, David who dreams of making it to the match of his life, The Wimbledon Championships.

After making it past the NCAA, the death of his father changes his plan.

Pendleton County native Joshua Verax plays the lead, David.

This marks his first film, and to make it even better, it’s in his home state.

“It’s almost like i’m playing myself in a way. He’s very inspirational I love inspiring people to do anything they want in life,” says Verax.

And it’s not just Verax who gets to be a local movie star, most of Kelder’s cast is from Kentucky.

“There isn’t really a big industry like post production production facility studios and so forth but there are a lot of very talented people well meaning people that want to work,” says Kelder.

The crews hoping to bring more on board and be part of this special project that’ll put the bluegrass on the big screen.

“I never realized how much talent is in kentucky until I started getting into the industry and the fact that we can put local areas basically on the map is amazing,” says Verax.

Kelder tells ABC 36 News that he’s planning on holding a casting call for his film in the future so that more local talent can be showcased in his movie.