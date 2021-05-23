KSP investigates fatal shooting in Clay County

ONEIDA, Ky. (KSP/WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting death in Clay County.

According to KSP, Post 11 London, received a call around 2:14 A.M. Sunday from Clay County 911 to assist with a shooting incident on KY 1482 in the Oneida Community of Clay County.

KSP reports that 33-year-old Jeffrey Sean Sandlin of Oneida was in a verbal fight with 32-year-old Lester C. Daniel of Oneida. KSP says Sandlin got a gun and shot Daniel. Daniel was taken to Manchester Advent Health Hospital by Clay County EMS where he was pronounced dead.

According to KSP, Sandlin is charged with murder, and is at the Clay County Detention Center. No bond or initial appearance court date has been set, according to jail records.

This incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Post 11 London.

