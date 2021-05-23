Somerset man dies in Knox County cycle crash

WOOLUM, Ky. (KSP/WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police assisted with the investigation into a fatal collision Sunday in Knox County.
According to the KSP, at 3:52 p.m., troopers in Post 10 were asked to assist with a fatal collision in Knox County by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.
Troopers report 59-year-old James Howard, from Somerset, Ky., was driving a motorcycle on North KY11 in Woolum when he lost control.
The motorcycle went off the roadway and struck a rock embankment. Howard was pronounced dead by Knox County Coroner’s Office.