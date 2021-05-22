Community members help grant a special “wish” for little boy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday, community members made a little magic happen for one little boy.

When 9-year-old Garrett DiMaggio was four, he diagnosed with a nervous system disorder that required him to have brain surgery.

And now he’s a Make-A-Wish recipient, a foundation that grants wishes for kids who have a critical illness.

Originally Garrett’s wish was to go to Disney, but plans were changed when covid made it impossible for the family to go.

However, Garrett had another wish on his list.

He loves to camp, so with a new RV gifted by Make-A-Wish and RV Retailers Northside, the family believes it’s received a gift that will keep on giving.

“it’s not just a single wish it would have been great to go to a destination but this is something with this wish being granted we will be able to give him joy in his life again hopefully throughout the life of the vehicle,” says Matt Owen, Garrett’s stepdad.

The family of seven says they’re excited to hit the road and make up for the lost time that Garrett had to miss out on while he was receiving treatments.