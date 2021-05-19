Truck driver flees when trailer overturns, 30,000 pounds of vodka salvaged

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A truck driver fled after his trailer turned on its side Wednesday afternoon and Lexington firefighters found a surprise when the trailer started leaking.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, the trailer which turned on its side in the parking lot at 1729 Alexandria Drive just after 1 p.m. was carrying thousands of pounds of vodka.

The driver fled the scene when the trailer turned on its side. The trucking company was contacted and PECCO offloaded and is storing the more than 30,000 pounds of vodka until the trucking company can get it.

Firefighters prevented stream water contamination by controlling runoff. They were on the scene more than three hours.