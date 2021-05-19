One suspect caught, one sought in Frankfort cell phone store robbery

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men trying to steal cell phones from an AT&T store in Frankfort sparked a high-speed chase across three counties that landed one of the two in jail.

According to Frankfort Police, at about 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, the AT&T store at 130 Jett Blvd. reported two men came into the store posing as customers, brandished a firearm and demanded multiple cell phones. The two left the store with 20-30 cell phones and fled in a maroon Ford Explorer, police said.

- Advertisement -

A short time later, the SUV was spotted on I-64 by Frankfort officers and a pursuit ensued through Franklin, Shelby, and Jefferson counties.

The suspects jumped from the SUV and fled. One juvenile was caught in the Middletown area in Jefferson County, but the other suspect got away, police said.

The vehicle, stolen from a Louisville car dealership, and the stolen property were recovered, according to police.

The juvenile will be charged with first-degree robbery and other offenses.

The Frankfort Police Department thanked the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Shelbyville PD, KSP, Louisville Metro, Louisville Metro Air Unit, Middletown PD, and Fish and Wildlife for assistance.