Mobile vaccination clinics in London, Whitley, Pine Knott, other locations

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The FEMA and Kentucky Health Department mobile vaccination clinics in Southeast Kentucky are continuing into this weekend (schedule below).

The two mobile COVID-19 vaccination teams are now on their second round of one-day visits to communities. The teams are returning to the same locations which they visited three weeks ago so that people who got the first shots then can get their second vaccinations.

The mobile sites will also provide first shots but with the understanding that people will need to visit other locations for the second vaccination because the mobile teams will wrap up their activity June 5.

First shot recipients will be given information on how to locate opportunities for their second shot.

The London Community Vaccination Center at 200 County Extension Road continues vaccinations Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Citizens who already visited the London site have begun returning three weeks after their first shot to get their second.

First vaccinations are also being given at the London location but with the same explanation that people will need to find other sites for their second shots.

Information is being provided on possible sites for shot number two because the London Center will also close June 5. No appointment is needed for either the London Center or the mobile teams.

Laurel Region Mobile Vaccination Sites (5-19 to 5-22) (10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)

Team 1 Team 2

Wednesday, 5/19 Wednesday, 5/19

Rockcastle Co. Public Library (nothing scheduled)

60 Ford Drive

Mt. Vernon

Thursday, 5/20 Thursday, 5/20

Earl Anderson Grocery (nothing scheduled)

6220 State Hwy 1651

Pine Knot

Friday, 5/21 Friday, 5/21

Middlesboro City Parking Pulaski County Public Library

121 21st Street 304 South Main Street

Middlesboro Somerset

Saturday, 5/22 Saturday, 5/22

London state office building McCreary County Library

85 State Police Road 6 Main Street

London Whitley City