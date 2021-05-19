Hillsboro men ready for Spec Mix Bricklayer World Championship

HILLSBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Allen McCleese grew up in a family of ‘Masons’.
“It’s a unique experience, and someone who may not fit into the average college direction.”
Bricklaying is his specialty, a skill he prides himself in….so much so he’s taken his talents to the competitive level.
Yes…there are competitions for bricklaying.
In 2020, he was a Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 Pennsylvania Regional Champ with his Mason Tender Brandon McClanahan.
A mason tender helps the bricklayer.
Together, they were able to lay 534 bricks in one hour.
“You get to see a lot of guys going really fast, a lot of people working really hard and you know at the end of the day there’s not many people that are going to out work me and Al” said McClanahan.
That win landed them a spot in the 2021 World Championship in Las Vegas, to compete against 20 other Masons for the title of World’s Best Bricklayer and $125,000 dollars in cash and prizes.
McCleese says to win he needs to lay around 750 bricks in one hour.
“You typically lay in one hour what a regular Mason would lay in an entire day” said McCleese.
Spec Mix says its competition is the ‘Super Bowl of Masonry’, and a way to draw more people to the trade.
“It’s something that people don’t do as much anymore, but it’s something I’d like to see continue” added McCleese.
Brian Wade of Stanton, Kentucky, will also be competing in the World Championship.
McCleese says Wade is his biggest competition.