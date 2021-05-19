Graduation parade becomes new senior tradition for Scott County students

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Around this time last year, many events were canceled including lots of graduations.

Instead of having in-person ceremonies, some schools in Scott County put on a graduation parade.

It was a socially distanced solution last year,but now it’s become a tradition in the Scott County Schools

On Wednesday, 3 schools participated in this mobile celebration including Phoenix Horizon Community, Scott County High School and Great Crossing High School.

Because of the great success the parade had last year, the county thought to make this a brand new tradition.

Many of those seniors decorated their cars with signs, balloons and smiles.

At least a hundred students participated in the parade.

Many of the seniors are calling this parade a new senior right of passage that they hope no future student misses out on.