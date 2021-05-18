Petition drive to put in stop lights at intersection in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – What began as a hashtag movement on social media has developed into a petition drive on change.org to get traffic signals put in at an intersection in Montgomery County where a high school girl was killed in a collision last week.
On May 14, 2021, Montgomery County High School junior Emilee Collins was killed when the car she was driving collided with a school bus in the intersection of Spencer Lane Bypass and Indian Mound Drive, according to investigators.
A classmate of Collins, Miranda Ledford, began a #trafficlightatSpencer movement on social media, calling for traffic lights to be put in at the intersection that some people in the community call “dangerous.”
After gaining traction, the hashtag movement transitioned into a petition drive on change.org that as of this writing, has more than 3,800 signatures. The goal is 5,000 signatures.