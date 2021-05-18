Man charged in DUI crash that killed father of Pikeville Police officer

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Pikeville man was arrested following a head-on collision that killed the father of a Pikeville Police officer early Tuesday morning.
The Appalachian News-Express reports that 27-year old Brian Thacker was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck north on U.S. 23 in Pikeville shortly after 6:00 a.m., when he crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by 54-year old Tommy D. Fouts, of Virgie.
The report says Fouts died from his injuries suffered in the collision. He is the father of Pikeville Police Officer Tommy Fouts, according to the report.
Thacker was charged with second-degree manslaughter, possession of a controlled substance third-degree and DUI, according to the report.
Thacker was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.
