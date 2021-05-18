Franklin County Humane Society needs more money for new shelter

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – In 2020, the City of Frankfort pledged $1,000,000 to the Franklin County Humane Society’s new shelter project.

The project has been in the works since 2013.

The county also pledged $800,000.

But, now the Humane Society is asking for more money from the county, to match the city’s amount.

“We’ve asked them for $200,000 in addition to what they previously committed to us. They previously committed $800,000, we’re asking for $1,000,000” said Sam Marcus, Board President.

Why now?

The Humane Society said in a letter to the fiscal court that record flooding in march cost the shelter $56,000 in damages…delaying fundraising efforts while also making the need for a new shelter even greater.

Marcus says the total project cost is now estimated at $5,000,000.

The Humane Society to date has raised $2,600,000 for the project.

It’s not asking for any increased tax to pay for the extra money.

In the letter, the Humane Society notes the fiscal court has an estimated budget surplus of $3,000,000.

“We are getting close to our fundraising goal and if the county goes in with the $200,000, then we’d have about $400,000 left to raise” said Marcus.

He says the project would increase the size of the facility from 8500 square feet to 10 thousand square feet.

The shelter says it would make the building more efficient and safer.

“Low cost spay neuter for the community and do TNR, which is trap, neuter, return, for our community cats” added Marcus.

The Humane Society wants to start building in September, estimating it’ll take at least a year to complete.

The fiscal court hasn’t discussed the request yet, but the shelter is asking people to reach out to the Judge-Executive and Magistrates to urge them to consider using some of the surplus on the project.