Franklin County Humane Society needs more money for new shelter

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
7

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – In 2020, the City of Frankfort pledged $1,000,000 to the Franklin County Humane Society’s new shelter project.

The project has been in the works since 2013.

- Advertisement -

The county also pledged $800,000.

But, now the Humane Society is asking for more money from the county, to match the city’s amount.

“We’ve asked them for $200,000 in addition to what they previously committed to us. They previously committed $800,000, we’re asking for $1,000,000” said Sam Marcus, Board President.

Why now?

The Humane Society said in a letter to the fiscal court that record flooding in march cost the shelter $56,000 in damages…delaying fundraising efforts while also making the need for a new shelter even greater.

Marcus says the total project cost is now estimated at $5,000,000.

The Humane Society to date has raised $2,600,000 for the project.

It’s not asking for any increased tax to pay for the extra money.

In the letter, the Humane Society notes the fiscal court has an estimated budget surplus of $3,000,000.

“We are getting close to our fundraising goal and if the county goes in with the $200,000, then we’d have about $400,000 left to raise” said Marcus.

He says the project would increase the size of the facility from 8500 square feet to 10 thousand square feet.

The shelter says it would make the building more efficient and safer.

“Low cost spay neuter for the community and do TNR, which is trap, neuter, return, for our community cats” added Marcus.

The Humane Society wants to start building in September, estimating it’ll take at least a year to complete.

The fiscal court hasn’t discussed the request yet, but the shelter is asking people to reach out to the Judge-Executive and Magistrates to urge them to consider using some of the surplus on the project.

Previous articleMan charged in DUI crash that killed father of Pikeville Police officer
mm
Kaitlyn Shive
http://www.wtvq.com
Kaitlyn Shive joined the ABC36 News Team in January 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist. Kaitlyn comes to us from Joplin, Missouri, where she worked as an MMJ and Fill in Anchor for KOAM News/Fox 14 for over a year and a half. She is a Kentucky girl at heart, growing up in Louisville for a good portion of her life before her family moved to Mason, OH in 2012. She graduated from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University with a Bachelors Degree in Broadcast Journalism. She also graduated with specializations in Marketing and Media, and with a Social Media Certificate. She is thrilled to be back in the Bluegrass State and to be closer to friends and family in the Cincinnati and Louisville areas. She can not wait to get to know the Lexington, Kentucky area and its people. If you have a story idea or tip, she is just a DM or email away. You can contact her on Facebook: kaitlynshiveTV, on Twitter: KaitlynShiveTV or by email: kshive@wtvq.com. Kaitlyn Shive ABC 36 Reporter 859-333-3390 kshive@wtvq.com