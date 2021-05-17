Scratch-off, internet continue to drive record Lottery sales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sales figures for Kentucky Lottery tickets shared during their board of directors meeting shows sales remaining strong – and higher than at any other point in the 32-year history of the organization.

Vice President and Corporate Controller Maggie Garrison reported fiscal year-to-date sales (July-April) totaled $1.3 billion, which is $369.7 million (or 39.6%) more than the same period last year, and $248.9 million (or 23.6%) more than budget.

For context, the Lottery sold $1.2 billion in tickets in all of the 2020 fiscal year.

According to Garrison, a big driver of the increase has been an explosion in the sale of Scratch-off tickets. Sales of that product alone are up $226.4 million (or 40.2%), from $563.7 million for the year-to-date period in 2020 to $790.1 million for the same period in 2021.

Sales via the internet have also dramatically increased, up 243% for the same period last year. The iLottery platform has posted $107.1 million in sales year-to-date, up from $31.2 million for the same period last year (a $75.9 million increase).

Year-to-date net income totaled $290.5 million, which is $82.2 million (or 39.4%) more than last year and $61 million (or 26.5%) more than budget.

“We’ve been in a unique position to thrive during the pandemic,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville. “When most all other forms of entertainment were shut down during the early part of the pandemic, most of our retailers, gas stations and grocery stores, remained open. We made sure they were well-stocked with fun and entertaining games at a variety of price points. I really believe players rediscovered the fun of lottery games during that period, and, as things have opened up, it’s clear they’ve continued to enjoy our games.”

In other business, the board approved contracts with: