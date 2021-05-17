Raise approved for Floyd County School employees, union contract vote delayed

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Floyd County Board of Education on Monday approved a pay raise for employees and delayed a vote on a new union contract for bus drivers and transportation workers.
The board unanimously approved a three-percent pay increase or 50-cents an hour, whichever is greater, for all certified 187 day base pay salary schedule/extra service and classified hourly/salary schedules effective July 1, 2021.
The board also unanimously approved allowing all eligible students who want to repeat the school year due to COVID-19 the opportunity to do so under a new state law that came out of the most recent legislative session. The Supplemental School Year Program is for the 2021-22 academic year.
Students had to submit a ‘redo’ request by May 1. School boards across the state have until June 1 to decide whether to approve the requests. Local boards must submit their implementation plan to the Kentucky Board of Education by June 16. Under the new law, all school board must make an all-or-nothing decision. If members allow one student to do a supplemental year, they have to approve that request for anyone who wants to repeat the year. Every request must be approved or denied, not taken on an individual basis.
Superintendent Danny Adkins told the board he expected students to be in the classroom for in-person instruction five days a week beginning in the fall.
Meantime, the board tabled until June a vote on whether to approve a new union contract through 2024-25 for school bus drivers and transportation workers. The Floyd County Education Support Professionals Association (FCESPA) is an affiliate of the Kentucky Education Association (KEA). It is made up of 100 classified transportation employees.
The union wants an extended work week, specific seniority rights and incentive pay for meeting specific attendance, safety and administrative criteria.
Cafeteria workers say they hope to recognized as a bargaining unit soon to negotiate for higher pay.