Raise approved for Floyd County School employees, union contract vote delayed

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
10

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Floyd County Board of Education on Monday approved a pay raise for employees and delayed a vote on a new union contract for bus drivers and transportation workers.

The board unanimously approved a three-percent pay increase or 50-cents an hour, whichever is greater, for all certified 187 day base pay salary schedule/extra service and classified hourly/salary schedules effective July 1, 2021.

- Advertisement -

The board also unanimously approved allowing all eligible students who want to repeat the school year due to COVID-19 the opportunity to do so under a new state law that came out of the most recent legislative session.  The Supplemental School Year Program is for the 2021-22 academic year.

Students had to submit a ‘redo’ request by May 1.  School boards across the state have until June 1 to decide whether to approve the requests.  Local boards must submit their implementation plan to the Kentucky Board of Education by June 16.  Under the new law, all school board must make an all-or-nothing decision.  If members allow one student to do a supplemental year, they have to approve that request for anyone who wants to repeat the year.  Every request must be approved or denied, not taken on an individual basis.

Superintendent Danny Adkins told the board he expected students to be in the classroom for in-person instruction five days a week beginning in the fall.

Meantime, the board tabled until June a vote on whether to approve a new union contract through 2024-25 for school bus drivers and transportation workers.  The Floyd County Education Support Professionals Association (FCESPA) is an affiliate of the Kentucky Education Association (KEA).  It is made up of 100 classified transportation employees.

The union wants an extended work week, specific seniority rights and incentive pay for meeting specific attendance, safety and administrative criteria.

Cafeteria workers say they hope to recognized as a bargaining unit soon to negotiate for higher pay.

 

 

Previous articleCrank and Boom Ice Cream hosting vaccine clinic with free ice cream
Next articleEstill County baseball wins first game in honor of late coach Blake Crowe
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.