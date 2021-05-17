Bath Co. Supt. reflects on long career ahead of retirement, says he’s been blessed

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the school year comes to an end, so does the career of a longtime school superintendent.

After 38 years in education, and nine years as Bath County’s superintendent, Harvey Tackett is retiring. It’s a bitter-sweet moment.

Tackett says so much has changed in education over the years.

“At that time, computers – we really didn’t have the digital learning that we have today,” Tackett said.

He also didn’t deal with a pandemic and the dramatic impact on learning.

“We grew together, and that was what was amazing for me and I’m just so appreciative just to see how we just took the bull by the horns and we nurtured our children,” Tackett said.

Tackett said that’s the key: never think you’re above learning from others, and listen closely to the needs of the kids, staff and families.

“Making sure that we’re in this together – that we’re connected at the hip – that in no point in time that I felt like I was above anybody else,” Tackett said.

He said it was hard at times to balance his career and family, especially when tragedy hit in 2018 when he lost his youngest son, Jonah, at the age of 32.

“He’s my hero today,” Tackett said.

He said Jonah saved five lives through organ donation, and his legacy pushes him to be the best version of himself.

“It’s through him that I gained a new personal and professional mindset as far as with every day, today be better than I was yesterday,” Tackett said.

Now, Tackett says he confident Bath County Schools will be even better than before.

“It’s been a blessing – been so fortunate to be impacted, like I said, by students, family members, community members and all stakeholders,” Tackett said. “That’s helped shaped me into the person that I am today.”