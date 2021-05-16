Madison Central High School Dance Team takes home State Title

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – After a year of virtual auditions, zoom and outdoor only practices…Henry Clay High School and Madison Central High School were finally able to take the floor at the 2021 KHSAA Dance State Championships.

The Championship took place in Winchester, at the George Rogers Clark High School.

“They’ve just really blown me away all season in how they can find a light in it because its really been tough and they all just come to practice with smiling faces and ready to work hard” said Head Coach for Henry Clay, Nicki Henlein.

And they showed off that hard work in their routines…as the Lexington team competed in the ‘Pom’ and ‘Game Day’ divisions.

“We went out there we gave everything we had we yelled for each other and like I said we really are such a family and we felt that on stage. I felt that energy from every single dancer” said Henry Clay Senior, Winter Bailey.

Competing against 7 other teams from across the state in the game day division, Henry Clay took third place and with 16 other teams in the Pom division, the team tied for fifth place.

Also in the Pom division was Madison Central High School which in April won an NDA National Championship title for its game day routine.

Calyn baker, a senior on the team says this past year has really showed the progression of the team.

“We’ve made a full turn around for our team and we’ve really, that’s also what I’m really proud of, is the growth we’ve had all these years,”

The heart, the sweat, and the tears….paid off once again, winning the championship title in the Pom division.

“We’ve been practicing and practicing and we’ve just wanted this moment as our last time as a team because this is our senior year, so we wanted to come out with a bang” said Baker.

They head back to Richmond with the first state title trophy, in school dance program history.

“So proud, I’m so proud to be able to hold this” added Baker.

Lafayette High School, North Laurel, Pikeville, Spencer County, Letcher County and Lexington Catholic High Schools also competed in Sunday’s championship.

A full look at the results can be found here.