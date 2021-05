LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police said Saturday evening a man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in his car.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Alexandria Drive and Devenport Drive.

Police say the bullet shattered the driver’s side window, the man however is expected to be okay.

The victim was the only person in the car.

Police say at this time no one is in custody.