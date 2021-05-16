High speed chase on I-75 Southbound, woman faces DUI charges

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is in custody Saturday night after she led several agencies on a high speed chase on I-75.

Deputies say Amber Cole stole a car in Grant County and in the process hit a Grant County deputy’s cruiser.

- Advertisement -

They say she was driving erratically and going 100 miles per hour at some points in the chase.

Cole then led deputies into Scott county.

It took three rounds of spike strips in the road before she stopped. The third round deployed by a trooper deputies say Cole nearly hit the state trooper.

Scott County Sheriff’s Office says she’s facing wanton endangerment of a police officer, driving under the influence, open alcoholic beverage container, fleeing and evading, resisting arrest and terroristic threatening.

Deputies say there’s expected to be more charges from Grant County Sheriff’s office too, considering she’s accused of stealing the car she led police on the chase with.