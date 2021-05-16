Golf outing among police and kids builds positive relationships

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two special groups got together Saturday afternoon in Lexington for some special time.

The Do Something Extraordinary Golf Group got together 37 Lexington Police officers paired up with as many kids from the program at three Fayette County schools for a day of food, golf and a visit with some of their favorite movie characters at Tates Creek Golf Course.

And while fun was the goal for the day, the event also was about building lasting relationships.

That way the next time they see each other, regardless of the circumstances, the exchange will be positive.

“Police officers and firefighters do so many great things in the community and a lot of t goes unnoticed,” said Mike Fadden, the CEO of Gall’s, which was one of the major sponsors of the event.

“So we’re hoping this gives the opportunity to show a different side of what a police officer is like. They are just wonderful members of our community, they like the same things they like and it allows kids to be like, ‘Oh, OK, this is a less intimidating environment for me to be able to talk, laugh, and play with a police officer,'” added Shad Lacefield, who heads the DSE Golf program and helped organize Saturday’s outing.

“It makes us feel good. I mean I don’t think people realize that…it really does, who doesn’t love kids?” explained Kristyn Klingshire, a Lexington police detective and mother of three who took part in Saturday’s fun.

In addition to golf, the kids and their families could take pictures with the Star Wars characters.

Saturday’s event also raised hundreds of dollars for the annual Shop With a Cop program through sponsors, donations, and a silent auction.