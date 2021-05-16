Dog forced to be euthanized, owner faces animal torture charges in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Bell County man is in custody accused of torturing his dog to the point of it being considered torture.

This according to WRIL radio, a Bell County deputy was responding to a situation of a tenant being evicted, once inside the home on Rae May Road they found a German Shepard barricaded in the living room surrounded by its own urine and feces.

The following photo of the dog’s circumstances have been blurred so you can’t see the dog, but it still might be hard to look at for some people.

The radio station reports, animal control says the dog will have to be euthanized because of the extreme living conditions.

At the time of the start of the investigation the tenant, Joshua Blevins, wasn’t home but was immediately taken into custody when he got back.

He is in Bell County Detention Center charged with torture dog/cat with serious physical injury or death.