12-hour Study-a-Thon for Israel to be held at UK’s Jewish Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington community leaders and members of the Jewish community are introducing a new education initiative to combat local and regional anti-Semitism.

Chabad of the Bluegrass will be kicking off a 12-hour Study-a-Thon for Israel. It’s an opportunity for members of the community to gather for an evening of study and prayer.

Community members organized the event following recent attack of Israeli civilians and also local acts of anti-Semitism reported on UK’s campus.

“These issues are not on a case-by-case basis,” Rabbi Shlomo Litvin said. “This is a society-wide issue. A hate crime in New York is linked to HAMAS firing rockets in Gaza, is linked to a friend of mine being beaten in London today.”

This event kicks off Sunday night at Chabad of the Bluegrass and ends Monday afternoon at 1pm.

PRESS RELEASE BELOW:

Lexington KY — On Sunday the 16th at Chabad of the Bluegrass, community leaders and members of the Jewish community With gather for a night of study and prayer, to kick off a new Education Initiative in response to recent antisemitism at the University of Kentucky and around the region.

The Study-A-Thon, with a panel of rabbis and individual lessons throughout the night, coincides with the Jewish holiday of Shavous, and the 3334th anniversary of Sinai when Jews celebrate the giving of the Torah. This event will kick off the Education initiative throughout the state reaching public and private schools as well as Adult classes.

In light of the pounding attacks on Israeli civilians by the Hamas terrorist criminal organization, the community decided to dedicate tonight’s events to the safety and security of the Jews in Israel, and all others affected by the tyranny and evil of Hamas.

“The Lubavitcher Rebbe, the foremost Jewish leader of the modern era, always taught that Israel is a matter of Pikuach Nefesh, of life and death,” said Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, of Chabad. “We can clearly see that urgency now, so we dedicate our study to their merit”

The celebration will culminate in a community reading of the 10 Commandments at 1 pm Monday at the CHabad Center.

WHO: Chabad of the Bluegrass, Lexington Jewish Community

WHAT: Kentucky Jewish Education Initiative Kick-Off

WHEN: May 16th All Night

WHERE: Chabad of the Bluegrass