UPDATE: UK wide receivers coach pleads not guilty in DUI case

Update from May 14, 2021:
COVINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The attorney for University of Kentucky Wide Receivers Coach Jovon Bouknight entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf on Friday in Kenton District Court and made a motion for discovery of evidence in the DUI case, according to court records.
A pretrial conference was scheduled for June 29, 2021.
Bouknight was arrested around 3:00 a.m. on May 8, 2021, and charged with Driving Under the Influence, Possession of an Open Alcohol Beverage in a Vehicle and Driving at least 26 miles over the speed limit, according to Kenton County public records.
Bouknight was released from jail the same day of his arrest on a $1,000 bond, according to jail records.
The 37-year old has been on Mark Stoops’ staff at Kentucky since March of last year.
Following Bouknight’s arrest, the university said the incident was being handled internally. No other comments have been made by the school.
Original story below from May 8, 2021:
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky assistant football coach’s job could be on the line following his arrest for DUI early Saturday.
In Kenton County, Erlanger Police say UK Wide Receiver coach Jovon Bouknight was driving at least 26 miles over the speed limit when he was pulled over around 3 a.m.
The arresting officer says he had an open container in the car and was driving under the influence.
He was hired at UK ahead of the 2020 season.
The university says it is aware of the arrest and is handling it internally.
Bouknight was released Saturday afternoon on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court next Friday, according to his arrest documents.