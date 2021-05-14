Outdoor concert series coming to Castlewood and Douglass parks in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Parks & Recreation announces a new summer concert series – Northside Nights! – featuring evenings of great R&B, soul, funk and dance music.
The new series will be held Thursdays from 7 – 8:30 p.m. Admission is free and registration is not required.
June concerts will be held on the lawn of the Loudoun House at Castlewood Park and July concerts will be at Douglass Park.
In September 2020, Parks & Recreation held concerts at Castlewood Park as residents were eager for safe, outdoor entertainment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The success of the concerts last fall made this an obvious choice when we looked for new programming opportunities this year,” said Monica Conrad, Director of Parks & Recreation. “With programs already established at Moondance Amphitheater and Ecton Park, we’re thrilled to bring live music to another area of town.”
Patrons are encouraged to bring picnics as well as lawn chairs and blankets for seating.
Northside Nights 2021 schedule
June concerts at Castlewood Park
- June 3 – Seven Shades of Soul
- June 10 – Rae Camp Band
- June 17 – Band New
- June 24 – Miss Tina Fondren & Big Chill
July concerts at Douglass Park
- July 1 – Tim Talbert Project
- July 8 – Honeychild
- July 15 – Benny J & Friends
- July 29 – One Sound Band