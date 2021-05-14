Jessamine County plans EMS Week celebration

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jessamine County will participate in National EMS Week from May 16-21, according to Jessamine County Judge/Executive David K. West and Jessamine County Fiscal Court.

Under the “EMS Strong” banner, the annual campaign recognizes the heroes who provide emergency medical services in communities across the country.

- Advertisement -

“We have much to celebrate during EMS Week,” West said. “The Jessamine County Ambulance Service is one of the most progressive in the state. I’m extremely proud that year in and year out, Jessamine EMS is rated one of the top EMS services in Kentucky.”

Recently, Jessamine EMS earned pediatric recognition by the Kentucky Board of EMS, EMS for Children Program.

Jessamine EMS is also a recipient of the Mission: Lifeline® EMS Gold Plus Award, given in recognition of JCEMS’ efforts in improving systems of care to rapidly identify suspected heart attack patients, promptly notify the medical center, and trigger an early response from the awaiting hospital personnel.

In 2019, JCEMS was one of only 623 agencies in the United States to have received this award, and one of only 23 in Kentucky.

“We take great pride in our cardiac arrest program,” Jessamine EMS Chief Jamie Goodpaster said. “We participate in a national cardiac arrest registry and are considered pioneers in cardiac arrest care in our region.”

The 2021 EMS Week theme, “This is EMS: Caring for our Communities,” is especially fitting in Jessamine County, according to Goodpaster.

“Jessamine County Ambulance Service continues to serve its community with excellence both on duty and off,” he said. “Many of our staff volunteer for our annual Kids Safety Day and assist with the many different public safety events organized within the county.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to test EMS professionals like never before,” said Mark Rosenberg, DO, MBA, FACEP, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). “EMTs, paramedics and other frontline workers are rising to the challenge and each has a crucial role in responding to the public health crisis of our lifetime. National EMS Week is a time to recognize and honor EMS professionals for their tireless dedication to their communities—not just during this pandemic but every day.”