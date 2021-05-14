Fayette’s 7-day COVID average, daily numbers remain below 30; new clinic May 20

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving average for new COVID cases remains below 30, dropping to 26 cases a day Friday.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Thursday, the county confirmed 27 new cases Thursday.

The 27 new cases raised the total number of cases in the county since March 2020 to 34,968. The county also confirmed five additional COVID-related deaths, including four from April. The deaths bring the county’s total to 314.

The Health Department is hosting another pop-up vaccination clinic Thursday, May 20 featuring the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

The clinic is 9 a.m. to noon at West End Center (Community Action Council), 913 Georgetown Street. No appointments are needed — plenty of vaccine is available and only walk-ins will be accepted!

The vaccine is free and available for anyone ages 18 and older.

To protect friends, family and yourself, get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Make an appointment at lfchd.org/vaccine or call 859-899-2222 for help. Walk-ins will not be accepted. The department provides the Moderna vaccine, which is for ages 18 and older.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

To keep cases from increasing, continue to follow these guidelines:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick

• Get vaccinated when you have the opportunity.