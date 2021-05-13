London-based KSP post to honor fallen troopers Friday

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police Post 11 headquartered in London will place wreaths Friday at the grave sites of Trooper Elmer Mobley Jr., and Trooper John Hutchinson, to honor their service to the Commonwealth.

Both were killed in the line of duty. The ceremonies are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the cemeteries where the troopers are buried. Friends, family, and co-workers of the fallen Troopers are welcome to attend.

It’s part of National Police Officers Memorial Week.

Trooper Elmer Mobley Jr., 33, was fatally injured May 28, 1964, in an automobile accident while responding to a call for assistance in Pike County. Trooper Cecil W. Uzzle, who was accompanying Trooper Mobley, was also killed in the accident when their vehicle struck large rocks that had fallen in the roadway and was hidden by heavy rain and dense fog. Trooper Mobley was assigned to Post 9 Pikeville and had served with the Kentucky State Police as a Trooper for four-and –a half years. Trooper Mobley is buried in the Oneida Settlement School Cemetery in Clay County, Ky. In honor of his service and sacrifice, the Wild Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 15.589, on Kentucky Highway 11 in Clay County, has been designated the “Trooper Elmer Mobley Memorial Bridge”.

Trooper John Wayne Hutchinson, age 29, was fatally shot June 4, 1975, while making an arrest of a drunk driver in McCreary County. Trooper Hutchins was assigned to Post 11 London and had served with the Kentucky State Police for two years. Trooper Hutchinson is buried at Elk Springs Cemetery in Wayne County, Ky. In honor of his service and sacrifice, KY 90 in Wayne County has been designated the Trooper John W. Hutchinson Memorial Highway.