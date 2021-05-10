Seecretary of State essay winners recognized

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Press Release) – Secretary of State Michael Adams announced the winners of the Secretary of State’s statewide essay contest for the 2020-2021 school year.

The contest, for students in grades 9-12, presented the question, “What changes should Kentucky make to its election system, and why?” The essay winners in each grade are as follows:

- Advertisement -

9th grader Tanvi Chaudhary, of Kentucky Country Day High School in Jefferson County, wrote about a need for vote centers.

10th grader Johnathan Brewer, of Randall K. Cooper High School in Boone County, wrote about a need for early voting and drive-thru voting. Mr. Brewer also attends Ignite Institute in Erlanger.

11th grader Lavery Malena Hughes attends Barren County High School and wrote about how to improve voter registration.

Hannah Allen, a 12th grader at Russell County High School, wrote about the benefits of maintaining Kentucky’s new absentee ballot portal.

Secretary Adams appeared at the 9th, 10th and 11th grade students’ schools to present them an award.