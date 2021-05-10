Mowing operations scheduled for New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( WTVQ) – DTC scheduled mowing on New Circle Road/KY 4 from Richmond Road to Versailles Road on Tuesday.
Tuesday, May 11 – 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. (times are approximate)
New Circle Road/KY 4
- mowing will be in effect for the Inner Loop along the cable barrier:
- operations will begin with Richmond Road/US 25 at milepoint 14.851 and progress to Versailles Road/US 60 at milepoint 4.611
Note:
- a mobile lane closure will be in place for the left/fast lane
- motorists should expect short term delays and seek an alternate route if possible