Mowing operations scheduled for New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( WTVQ) – DTC scheduled mowing on New Circle Road/KY 4 from Richmond Road to Versailles Road on Tuesday.

Tuesday, May 11 – 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. (times are approximate)

New Circle Road/KY 4

mowing will be in effect for the Inner Loop along the cable barrier:

operations will begin with Richmond Road/US 25 at milepoint 14.851 and progress to Versailles Road/US 60 at milepoint 4.611

Note :