Missing Chicago man found dead in Hardin County

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WTVQ)- Kentucky State Police say a body found May 1st in Hardin County is that of a man missing from Chicago.

The man was reported missing to KSP April 26th as last having been seen in the Hardin County Area. Police in Chicago reported Ukaigwe missing April 18th, which is when Ukaigwe last spoke with family members. Police think Ukaigwe traveled to Radcliff to visit a childhood friend.

Investigators found he did make it to Hardin County and was also in Meade County and Louisville.

The body found May 1st was in a wooded area just off 31-W near the Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery in Radcliff, according to KSP.

That body was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy.

The office was able to identify the body as Quincy K. Ukaigwe, 30, from Chicago, Illinois.

State Police believe Ukaigwe died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

KSP says it’s working with federal authorities to follow up on strong leads in the investigation.

Ukaigwe owned an American Bulldog, Abloh. Investigators think Abloh was with Ukaigwe when he died.

If you have any information on where the dog could be or if you know anything about the case, contact KSP Detective Tony Hardin at (270) 766-5078.

