KY 476 in Perry County to be closed Tuesday, May 11

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 476 in Perry County will need to find another route on Tuesday, May 11. The road will be closed near milepoint 7.3 for replacement of a drainage pipe.

This location is near Dwarf, approximately 0.3 miles west of the KY 550 intersection near the Knott County line.

- Advertisement -

Work will begin around 8 a.m., and should be completed by late afternoon. During this time, the road will be closed to all through traffic.

No marked detour will be posted, but drivers can use KY 1146 and KY 80 to bypass the closure. Motorists should plan their trips accordingly.

In case of inclement weather, the closure will be postponed until another suitable date.