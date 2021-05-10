KSP Post 12 honors six fallen heroes with wreath layings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – State police honored fallen officers and troopers Monday by placing wreaths at gravesites.

This annual tradition allows families to pay tribute to the fallen.

“This is the 21st year since his death,” Stalcup said.

Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement Officer Jason Cammack was killed in the line of duty on Easter Sunday in 2000.

His widow Christa Cammack Stalcup and family members visit his gravesite at the Frankfort Cemetery every year as KSP honors his service and sacrifice with a wreath.

“it’s just really gratifying to know that he’s not forgotten. That for the past 21 years, his sacrifice is remembered,” Stalcup said.

She says he was devoted to the job and loved serving the public.

“We all want people to remember Jason, and they do remember Jason for his optimism, and humor, and fun, loving, demeanor, and devotion to family,” Stalcup said.

Family is important to Kentucky State troopers.

“We’ve all seen a lot of the same things, we’ve went through the same training a lot of times, we work alongside each other. So even after you pass or if you retire or resign, we try our best to keep in touch with everybody as much as possible. Even in this case, we try to keep in contact with not only each other but the families of those who served,” Sergeant Bernis Napier said.

Trooper James McNeely and Water Patrol Officer David Childs were also honored with a wreath on Monday. They were together on Elkhorn Creek when they died.

“Trooper McNeely and officer David Childs were on Elkhorn trying to rescue two juveniles that were out canoeing and when they drowned. Trooper McNeely, his body was actually never recovered,” Napier said.

He says they hope to give the family closure one day.

BACKGROUND ON FALLEN OFFICERS FROM POST 12

Trooper Harold J. Toll, age 34, was fatally injured Nov. 4, 1948, in an automobile accident while en route to a call for assistance in Anderson County. He was assigned to Post 12 Frankfort. His death came only three months after being commissioned an officer with the Kentucky State Police. Trooper Toll is buried at Sand Spring Baptist Cemetery in Anderson County, Ky. In honor of his service and sacrifice, a five-mile stretch of the U.S. 127 bypass in Anderson County has been designated the “Trooper Harold J. Toll Memorial Highway”.

Trooper James W. McNeely, age 37, drowned April 8, 1972 while on a flood rescue mission in Franklin County. His death came one day after his sixteenth anniversary of joining the Kentucky State Police. Trooper McNeely and KSP Water Patrol Officer David C. Childs died when the boat in which they were riding was swept over the dam at Lock 4 in Frankfort. Trooper McNeely’s body was never found. The two canoeists for whom the officers were searching were later found safe. Trooper McNeely was assigned to Post 12 Frankfort. Trooper McNeely was survived by his wife and three children. His memorial is in Wingo, Ky. In honor of his service and sacrifice, a five-mile stretch of KY 339 in Graves County has been designated the “Trooper James W. McNeely Memorial Highway”.

Kentucky State Police Water Patrol Officer* David Thomas Childs, age 39, perished along with Trooper James McNeely on April 8, 1972. The officers were searching for two Louisville teens reported missing on a canoe trip when a swift current in the rain-swollen Kentucky River swept their boat over the Lock 4 dam in Frankfort, Ky. The missing youths were found later unhurt. His body was recovered from the Ohio River near Tell City, Ind. He is buried in the Frankfort Cemetery. In honor of his service and sacrifice, KY 1784, Coffee Tree Road has been designated “Officer David T. Childs Memorial Highway”. In 1968, responsibility for the enforcement of boating safety laws was transferred from the Kentucky Dept. of Public Safety’s Boating Division to the Division of State Police. In November of 1972, responsibility for boating safety was transferred to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Trooper Bobby A. McCoun Jr., age 23, died Sept. 1, 1975, as the result of an accidental shooting at the Pikeville Jail in Pike County. Trooper McCoun was assigned to Post 9 Pikeville and served with the Kentucky State Police for two years. He is buried at the Lawrenceburg Cemetery in Anderson County, Ky. In honor of his service and sacrifice, a five-mile stretch of US 127 in Anderson County has been designated the “Trooper Bobby A. McCoun Memorial Highway”.

Officer Jason Cammack, the first KVE Officer killed in the line of duty, died on Easter Sunday, April 23, 2000. Officer Cammack was on routine patrol on I-64 eastbound near the Midway exit in Woodford County when he crossed the median and accelerated into the westbound lane in an apparent attempt to stop a speeding vehicle. Officer Cammack lost control of his vehicle, struck a rock embankment and died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. In honor of his service and sacrifice, US 60 in Franklin County, from US 460 to the Woodford County line had been designated the “Officer Jason Cammack Memorial Highway.”

Trooper Eric K. Chrisman, age 23, was fatally injured on June 23, 2015 in a vehicle collision while en route to a reckless driving complaint on US 62 in Livingston County. Upon receiving his commission as a Trooper, he was assigned to Post 1, Mayfield, where his death came only six months into his career. Trooper Chrisman is buried at Sand Spring Baptist Cemetery in Anderson County. In honor of his service and sacrifice, KY 326 in Anderson County has been designated the “Trooper Eric K. Chrisman Memorial Highway” in November of 2016.Kentucky State Police to honor fallen troopers