Garrard County sisters to be recognized for TikTok work

LANCASTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) is holding a special ceremony at Garrard County High School on Wednesday to recognize two students who helped make the FAF$A for the Future TikTok Challenge a success.

CPE launched the challenge in March to raise awareness about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as the FAFSA form. It allows students to access need-based aid and other forms of financial assistance for college.

Sisters Kyrin Norris, from Garrard County High School, and Jaydan Norris, from Eastern Kentucky University, were among many who posted videos on TikTok to help spread the word.

CPE President Aaron Thompson, along with education leaders from around the state, will gather at the high school in Lancaster, Kentucky, to celebrate the students’ efforts and discuss the importance of FAFSA completion.