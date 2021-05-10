Crews set to perform bridge inspections

LAUREL, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crews are set to perform bridge inspections in Bell, Harlan, and Laurel Counties this week, according to KTC.

The work schedule is listed below:

On Tuesday, May 11, Flaggers will maintain traffic on U.S. 25 at the Laurel/Rockcastle County line (mile point 24) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, May 12, U.S. 119 southbound (Pineville, mile point 0.1) in Bell County will have a right lane closure from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Thursday, May 13, Flaggers will maintain traffic on the KY 3451 bridge (mile point 2.1) near the Harlan County Highway Maintenance Facility from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to DOT, motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews, and other drivers.

The work is dependent on weather conditions.