Closures scheduled for Richmond Road/US 25 in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Wednesday, KTC will be temporarily closing Richmond Road for necessary bridge deck repair operations 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Richmond Road/US 25
-
lane closures will be in effect at milepoint 20.22
-
this location is the bridge over Interstate 75 (B00001N)
-
flaggers will be onsite to guide and direct traffic
Alternate Route:
-
motorists can utilize Berea Road/US 25 North
All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.
