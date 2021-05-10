Closures scheduled for Richmond Road/US 25 in Fayette County

By
WTVQ News Desk
-
0
1
Road Closed Sign LOW-RES

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Wednesday, KTC will be temporarily closing Richmond Road for necessary bridge deck repair operations 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Richmond Road/US 25

  • lane closures will be in effect at milepoint 20.22

  • this location is the bridge over Interstate 75 (B00001N)

  • flaggers will be onsite to guide and direct traffic

Alternate Route:

  • motorists can utilize Berea Road/US 25 North

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

