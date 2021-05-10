Baffert upset with Churchill Downs ruling: “It shouldn’t have been called a positive test”

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ)- Hall of Fame Trainer Bob Baffert is professing his innocence and claiming that he never injected Kentucky Derby Winner Medina Spirit with Betamethasone.
“He was not treated with that,” said Baffert.
Baffert went on the Dan Patrick Show Monday and said the 21 picograms that Medina Spirit tested positive for should have never been ruled as a positive test because the levels are so low, it makes it easy for samples to be contaminated.
During the interview, the Hall of Fame trainer provided recent examples of contaminants resulting in a positive test.
“I had a groom that urinated. He had COVID and after he was getting over it, he urinated in the stall. The horse ate it. It was a cough medicine…things like that happen,” said Baffert. “They’re testing at these extremely low levels. This would not have been a positive in California.”
Baffert has transported Medina Spirit to Baltimore for the Preakness and plans to run him. Baffert added that he’s still in Louisville and has hired an investigative team to find out how the horse could have tested positive for the anti-inflammatory drug.
“I’m an open book. I’m a Hall of Fame trainer,” said Baffert. “I didn’t do it. They need to look at this in a different way. It shouldn’t have been called a positive test.”