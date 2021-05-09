Lexington family makes a “team effort” to find a cure for ALS

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – This Mother’s Day, a Lexington family is rallying around their mom a little differently this year because of an ALS diagnosis.

Sandra Marlowe is a former competitive athlete, a mom of five and an ALS patient

ALS is defined as a nervous system disease that quickly deteriorates muscles and functionality.

It’s been less than a year since Marlowe’s official diagnosis and her children immediately rallied around her, not just as a family, but as a team.

“As hard as this journey has been it has given us an opportunity to appreciate each moment and appreciate each day that sometimes we don’t in the business of life,” says Rachael Marlowe Bullock, Sandra’s eldest daughter.

The family tells ABC 36 News that it’s not just “Team Marlowe” that are fighting this battle, the MLB is also going to bat for patients like Sandra.

ALS is commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease after the Yankees baseball player who died only two years after his diagnosis.

This year the MLB announced that it’s hosting the first annual “Lou Gehrig day” on June 2nd to raise money for a cure.

As a former athlete, Marlowe says this is a win for patients like her

“It means so much because in many ways als falls in the shadows,” says Marlowe.

According to ALS research, there’s over 5000 people in the US who are diagnosed with the disease each year, which is about 15 cases a day!

At this time, there’s only a few drugs that treat the disease that’s been approved by the FDA.

One of the hurdles to finding a cure is that clinical trials are necessary but unfortunately, ALS patients typically only live anywhere from 2-5 years after being diagnosed.

While als has tragically changed the life of this family, the marlowe’s say one thing hasn’t changed at all, their love for one another.

If you’d like to be part of the effort to find a cure, you can click the link here.