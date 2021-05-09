Beshear reports COVID positivity rate at 3.28%

Kaitlyn Shive
From: Office of Andy Beshear

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear is urging counties to get competitive when it comes to which county has the most people vaccinated.

Currently, Woodford County is in the lead with a 55% vaccination rate.

Beshear said Sunday that 1.86 million people in Kentucky have been vaccinated. There was also 195 new cases of the virus.

8 more deaths, bringing the death toll in the State to 6,586 Kentuckians.

The positivity rate is now at 3.28%.

