Beshear reports COVID positivity rate at 3.28%

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear is urging counties to get competitive when it comes to which county has the most people vaccinated.
Currently, Woodford County is in the lead with a 55% vaccination rate.
Beshear said Sunday that 1.86 million people in Kentucky have been vaccinated. There was also 195 new cases of the virus.
8 more deaths, bringing the death toll in the State to 6,586 Kentuckians.
The positivity rate is now at 3.28%.
