Softball Community remembers Sophia Black with tournament and balloon release

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday, family, teammates and Central Kentucky softball players came together to honor of aN 8-year-old girl who was killed in an ATV crash.

For the very last time, Sophia’s Black name was called to bat during a special softball tournament in her honor.

30 teams from across the state celebrated the 8-year-old who’s life was lost too soon to an ATV accident back in April.

“Sophia’s smile is definitely what we are always going to remember and her drive to play this game that is what we will remember,” says Connie Hill, Sophia’s former coach.

Teammates of Black wore shirts with her team number, the girls tell ABC 36 News that she wore her jersey with pride.

“Sophia’s always positive like when she steps up to bat she knows she’s going to hit the ball she never gets down on herself,” says Bella Guinn.

Coach Hill says the team lost an MVP.

“She had accidently dropped a ball and I said come on Sophia you gotta catch the ball she said coach i’m trying and that was just her personality and how she was and that how I want everyone to remember her,” says Hill. “We say that every time to play each game like your last and I truly mean it.”

Members of sophia’s family were also there.

Her dad threw pitches meant for her at bat before the start of the tournament.