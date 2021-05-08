Eastern Kentucky students schedule appointments for graduation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Students across Kentucky are celebrating a big milestone, Graduation.
At Breathitt High School, students had to schedule appointments to get their diplomas individually to allow social distance and separated graduation into two separate days.
Some students over in Eastern Kentucky say despite these regulations, this is a special day, especially because students in those rural counties had to deal with not just Covid-19 but also some other challenges, like some historic flooding.
“A lot of graduates had to deal with that on top of the pandemic and other issues in their lives so I think its awesome how despite the challenges so many people were able to complete their degrees and continue working hard to achieve success,” says Wallace Caleb Bates, a graduate.
While they received their diplomas on Saturday, next week seniors will have another graduation ceremony all together on the football field.