Wolfe County man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

CAMPTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 29-year-old Wolfe County man has been arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Shawn Patrick Pearce, was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation that began when the KSP Electronic Crime Branch allegedly discovered he was uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant Thursday at a residence in Campton. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

Pearce is charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

All are Class D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

Pearce was lodged in the Three Forks Regional Jail.