Two teens charged with endangerment in gun play with stolen weapons

GEORGETOWN, Ky. – Two teenagers caused a lockdown at a school and were arrested on endangerment and stolen property charges following an incident Friday afternoon.

According to Georgetown Police, the juveniles — 15 and 16 — have been charged with wanton endangerment 1st, minor in possession of a handgun, three counts of receiving stolen property (firearm), fleeing or evading police 2nd degree, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. With the help of K-9 Boomer, officers located two more handguns along with two magazines and a cell phone, officers said. More charges may be added as this investigation continues, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Lemons Mill Elementary School for a report of shots fired. The school was placed on a lockdown as a precaution, according to police.

Officers were able to locate the source of the gunshots and detained the two teens on an adjacent property.

“Investigation into this incident determined that this did not occur on school grounds and there was no threat to anyone on school property,” police said.