‘Stand Down’ event offers services to veterans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Career Center-Bluegrass will host its first Stand Down event on Friday, June 4 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 699 Perimeter Drive in Lexington.

Services provided will include health screenings, counseling and substance abuse referrals, employment assistance, housing assistance and Social Security Disability assistance.

The Veteran’s Stand Down is a grassroots, community-based event designed to help local at-risk and homeless veterans meet their basic needs.

These veterans are brought together in a single location and are provided access to the community resources needed to begin addressing their individual needs and start rebuilding their lives.

In the military, Stand Down affords soldiers the opportunity to rest, take a moment to enjoy warm meals, receive needed medical care, and enjoy the camaraderie of friends in a safe environment.

This Stand Down event provides a similar opportunity to homeless and at-risk veterans in the Bluegrass.

A dedicated team of military veterans and civilians including the KY Dept of Veteran’s Affairs, U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs, Mt. Comprehensive Care Center, Habitat for Humanity, Volunteers of America Veteran’s Services, Operation: Job Ready Veterans, the United Way of the Bluegrass, Bluegrass Community and Technical College Workforce Solution, Bluegrass Area on Aging, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, New Vista, Camp Brown Bear, VRUCK, the Veteran’s Club, LexTran, and many more.

The Kentucky Career Center – Bluegrass asks the public to spread the word regarding the event, so that local veterans can be reached and may benefit from the assistance provided at the event.