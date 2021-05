LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One man is dead and another man has life-threatening injuries after a car accident Friday morning in Lexington.

According to police, the accident occurred just before 3 a.m. on West High Street.

- Advertisement -

According to police, the man who died was ejected from his vehicle. The other man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown. West High Street is closed at Jefferson Street as police investigate.