MSU’s Rites of Passage for Fall 2020, Spring 2021 fetes achievements  

MOREHEAD, Ky. (MSU Public Affairs) – Morehead State University’s Office of Student Activities sponsored its 40th annual Rites of Passage recognition ceremony on Wednesday, May 5.

The ceremony took place with attendance limited to students and University officials and was broadcast virtually for family, friends and supporters.

An online program for the ceremony can be found by visiting www.moreheadstate.edu/ritesofpassage.

The ceremony’s purpose was to recognize and celebrate the academic achievement of minority and international students at MSU. Each student will receive a certificate, a gift and a special Kente stole.

Spring 2021 graduates who participated in the ceremony were:

Elizabeth Ignacio, Maysville (Spring 2021)

Shannon Grabowski, Nashville, Tennessee (Spring 2021)

Cierra Overstreet, Mt. Sterling (Spring 2021)

Victoria Russ, Meade, (Spring 2021)

Jordyn Jackson, Lexington (Spring 2021)

Marvin Anthony Hayden, Lexington (Spring 2021)

Abreona Walker, Louisville (Spring 2021)

Ricardo Washington Jr., Cleveland, Ohio (Spring 2021)

Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 graduates: