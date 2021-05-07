More than $16 million in disaster aid provided so far in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – More than $16.5 million in assistance has been paid out so far to claims for flooding and related damage in nine Kentucky counties.

Kentucky homeowners and renters who sustained losses from the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Feb. 27 through March 14 in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Marin and Powell counties may be eligible for assistance from FEMA.

FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program has paid more than $14.8 million in flood insurance claims in Kentucky. About 600 claims have been submitted. A major disaster declaration is not required for flood insurance to pay. Claims may be submitted from any county.

How to Get Help from FEMA

By law, FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments or assistance from government programs or charities.

If you have uninsured or underinsured losses, contact FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov , download the FEMA app and register on your smartphone or tablet, or call 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. Multilingual operators are also available during these hours.

SBA Low-Interest Disaster Loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps businesses of all sizes, private non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters fund repairs or rebuilding efforts, and cover the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged personal property. Interest rates for homeowners and renters are as low as 1.25 percent, with terms up to 30 years. It is free to apply for a disaster loan, and you are under no obligation to accept a loan if approved. You can also accept a partial amount. Collateral is not required for loans of $25,000 or less. Disaster loans cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other recoveries and do not duplicate benefits of other agencies or organizations.

For more information, applicants may contact SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center by calling 800-659-2955 (TTY 800-877-8339), emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or visiting SBA’s website at sba.gov/disaster. To make an appointment for assistance with your disaster loan application, email to FOCE-Help@sba.gov.

FEMA Online Registration at Nine County Libraries

Those needing access to a computer to register for FEMA assistance online can visit public libraries located in the nine declared counties below:

Breathitt County Public Library: 1024 College Ave., Jackson, Kentucky 41339 Clay County Public Library: 211 Bridge St., Manchester, Kentucky 40962

Estill County Public Library: 184 Broadway St., Irvine, Kentucky 40336

Floyd County Public Library: 161 N. Arnold Ave., Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653

Johnson County Public Library: 444 Main St., Paintsville, Kentucky 41240

Lee County Public Library: 255 Industrial Park Road, Beattyville, Kentucky 41311

Magoffin County Public Library: 141 S. Church St., Salyersville, Kentucky 41465

Martin County Public Library: 180 Main St., Inez, Kentucky 41224

Powell County Public Library: 725 Breckenridge St., Stanton, Kentucky 40380

Address of the damaged primary dwelling where damage occurredYou should have the following information available to register:

Current mailing address

Current telephone number

Social Security number

Your insurance information

Total household annual income

Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds

A description of disaster damage and losses.

Fraud

Recovery officials encourage Kentucky residents to watch for and report any suspicious activity from scam artists, identity thieves and other criminals who may try to prey on survivors.