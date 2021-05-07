Kentucky Power awards grants to Eastern Kentucky teachers

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – AEP Teacher Vision Grants from Kentucky Power

have enabled local educators to improve student learning in the classroom.

- Advertisement -

The AEP Teacher Vision Grant program provides aid ranging from $100 to $500 to classroom teachers.

“These grants are designed to reward the talents and creativity of Pre-K through grade 12 educators devoted to motivating youth to think creatively, to step into leadership roles and to address the challenges of the future,” said Bob Shurtleff, external affairs manager.

Kentucky Power awarded the AEP Teacher Vision Grants to:

-Amber Cantrell, Elkhorn City Elementary School; Nearpod/Tech program

-Jenny Knipp, Carter County Schools; Conserve sockets in General Technology program

-Kari Mayhorn, Phelps Elementary School; Virtual Reality and 360 Camera Project

-Timothy Mayhorn, Phelps Elementary School; News Broadcasting Station

-Raquel Goodman, Pikeville Elementary School; Seating/headphones for Listening for

Learning

-BriAnn McCoy, East Ridge High; STEM supplies for Special Education Biology Lab

-Patrick Lester, Phelps High School; Driving Simulator Chair & Headphones for Drivers Education

Educators who live or teach in the AEP service area or in communities with major AEP facilities are eligible to apply for the mini-grants.

Projects that have an academic focus and a goal of improving student achievement are eligible for consideration.

AEP has a special interest in science, mathematics, technology, electrical safety and the balanced study of energy and the environment.

Each year, the AEP Teacher Vision Grant program awards up to $70,000 across the company’s 11-state service territory.

Kentucky Power, with headquarters in Ashland, provides electric service to approximately 165,000 customers in 20 eastern Kentucky counties, including Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Rowan.

Kentucky Power is an operating company in the AEP system, one of the largest electric utilities in the United States, delivering electricity and custom energy solutions to 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states.