Kentucky Horse Park Commission votes to terminate contract with Levy Operations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Horse Park is going to see some changes.

On Friday, members of the Horse Park commission voted today to terminate its contract with vendor Levy Operations which handles concessions and the gift shop.

The decision comes after what board members say are a long history of problems and complaints.

The contract will end in 30 days and the board will start looking for a replacement.

“The goal is to make the park competitive with Horse Parks across the country that are investing in facilities,” says Stewart Perry, a Horse Park Commission Member.

“It’s just a complete and constant and consistent issue with this caterer. A caterer needs to be a partner with us not just a caterer. It needs to be a partner selling the horse park a partner in allowing us to continue to recruit. We’re not getting that from these people,” continues Perry.

The commission also is starting the search for a new executive director and working with the horse park foundation on a fund raising plan to build new barns on the complex.