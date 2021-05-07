Area residents named to state board for exceptional children

FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 7, 2021)– Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

— Appointed Amanda Perkins of Lexington as an Administrative Law Judge in the Department of Workers’ Claims.

–Appointed Gregory Harbut and William Landes as members of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Lesley Howard, Tom Riddle and James Gates Jr.

  • Gregory Harbut of Lexington is a blood stock agent and owner of Harbut Bloodstock. He replaces Foster Northrop, whose term has expired. Mr. Harbut shall serve for a term expiring April 27, 2025.
  • William Landes of Goshen is the General Manager of Hermitage Farm. He replaces Franklin Kling, whose term has expired. Mr. Landes shall serve for a term expiring April 27, 2025.
  • Lesley Howard of Lexington is the CEO of Stonestreet Farm. She shall serve for a term expiring April 27, 2025.
  • Tom Riddle of Frankfort is a veterinarian at Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital. He shall serve for a term expiring April 27, 2025.
  • James Gates Jr. of Louisville is the CFO of Gates Consulting. He shall serve for a term expiring April 27, 2025.

— Appointed Robert Klein, Sarah Yarmuth and Hannah Drake to the Board of Directors of the Kentucky Center for the Arts Corporation. He has also reappointed James Murphy.

  • Robert Klein of Louisville is an attorney. He replaces Donna Hall, whose term has expired. Mr. Klein shall serve for a term expiring April 29, 2025.
  • Sarah Yarmuth of Louisville is the business manager and attorney at Crestwood Childcare & Learning Center. She replaces Sandra Frazier, whose term has expired. Ms. Yarmuth shall serve for a term expiring April 29, 2025.
  • Hannah Drake of Louisville is the chief creative officer and an author at IDEAS xLab. She replaces Douglas Owen, whose term has expired. Ms. Drake shall serve for a term expiring April 29, 2025.
  • James Murphy of Louisville shall serve for a term expiring April 29, 2025.

— Appointed Mary Carrico as a member of the Board of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology.

  • Mary Carrico of Louisville is an audiologist at Healthcare Audiology. She replaces George Purvis, whose term has expired. Dr. Carrico shall serve for a term expiring March 6, 2024.

— Appointed the following as members of the State Advisory Panel for Exceptional Children:

  • Mary Lavin of Prospect, representing parents of children with disabilities, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2023.
  • Emily Fox of Elizabethtown, representing parents of children with disabilities, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2022.
  • Chadwick Noel of Lawrenceburg, representing individuals with disabilities, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2021.
  • Katherine Sheppard-Jones of Nicholasville, representing individuals with disabilities, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2023.
  • Brittany Kleiner of Prospect, representing parents of children with disabilities, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2022.
  • Jason Jones of Lexington, representing parents of children with disabilities, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2021.
  • Ashley Barlow of Ft. Thomas, representing individuals with disabilities, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2023.
  • Traci Brewer of Lexington, representing parents of children with disabilities, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2022.
  • Tammy Gilles of Louisville, representing parents of children with disabilities, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2021.
  • Daniel Slaton of Louisville, representing parents of children with disabilities, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2023.
  • Kent Kelsch of Alexandria, representing parents of children with disabilities, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2022.
  • Michelle Morgan of Georgetown, representing parents of children with disabilities, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2021.
  • Krista Lynn Payne of Ashland, representing parents of children with disabilities, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2023.
  • Tonika East of Frankfort, representing parents of children with disabilities, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2022.
  • Amy Beth Crump of Lexington, representing parents of children with disabilities, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2021.
  • Maria Kemplin of Lexington, representing parents of children with disabilities, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2023.
  • Tyler Reed of Lexington, representing teachers, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2022.
  • Jennifer Ward Bolander of Lexington, representing teachers, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2021.
  • Alison Amshoff of Louisville, representing institutions of higher education, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2023.
  • April Miller of Morehead, representing institutions of higher education, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2022.
  • Melissa Ferrell of Frankfort, representing local education officials who carry out activities of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2021.
  • Ester Hayslett of Harrodsburg, representing local education officials who carry out activities of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2023.
  • Tiffanie Clark of Springfield, representing administrators of programs for children with disabilities, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2022.
  • Kimberly Chevalier of Union, representing administrators of programs for children with disabilities, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2021.
  • Cora McNabb of Mt. Eden, representing other state agencies involved in the financing or delivery of related services to children with disabilities, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2023.
  • Jonathan Talmadge Curry of Frankfort, representing other state agencies involved in the financing or delivery of related services to children with disabilities, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2022.
  • Cassie Jo Robinson of Springfield, representing private schools, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2021.
  • Jeffrey Coles of Lexington, representing private schools, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2023.
  • Brian Lovell of Sturgis, representing vocational, community or business organizations concerned with the transition services to disabled children, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2022.
  • Christa Bell of Georgetown, representing the state child welfare agency responsible for foster care, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2021.
  • Lachenna Carothers of Frankfort, representing state juvenile corrections agencies, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2023.
  • David Bradley of West Liberty, representing state adult corrections agencies, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2022.