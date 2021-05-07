LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 2021 Little Woodland Art Fair application deadline is May 16th.
As August approaches, a final decision will be made that factors in the most current COVID-19 safety recommendations and protocols for the 2021 Woodland Art Fair.
Organizers developed a plan that honors the spirit and tradition of the Woodland Art Fair, but allows them to provide artist opportunities and community participation in a safe, COVID-19 friendly way.
- Fewer booths spread out over the same footprint
- Healthy at Work guidelines will be implemented and enforced for vendors and patrons
- Controlled access with health screenings
- Controlled attendance with registration required in advance for limited time slots
- Mask requirement
· Additional handwashing and sanitizing stations
The event will be held on August 21 and 22 at Woodland Park.